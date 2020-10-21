Oct. 25, the Cassia Community Club in Eustis will be hosting Cassia Day. The community is invited to attend between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and enjoy a free, fun, family day at the community club.
The group will serve a variety of food and drink options, along with BBQ pork, BBQ chicken dinners and homemade desserts. Be sure to bring a lawn chair to enjoy bluegrass and country bands that will play music all day. Local vendors will be participating. There will be live music, children’s games, a kids Halloween costume contest, an auction, raffles and more. The event will take place at 29245 SR 44 in Eustis. For more information, visit https://cassiacommunityclub1.com.