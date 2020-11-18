Lake Cares Food Pantry invites the community to Celebrate the Season in downtown Mount Dora on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event is coordinated with the City of Mount Dora, the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Merchants Association.
Shoppers can enjoy sidewalk sales, in-store discounts and restaurant specials offered by participating merchants. The Donnelly Building will be alive with activity throughout the day, including free gift-wrapping service and live music entertainment. A large-scale model railroad train will be on display, compliments of the Lake County Model Railroad Club. Festive holiday decorations will adorn the building, along with a 125-piece Santa Collection.
For more information, contact 352-383-2165 or visit LakeCares.org.