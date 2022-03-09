The Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently celebrated the 102nd birthday of WWII veteran and chapter member Margaret Green-Witt, of Leesburg.
To honor the occasion, Margaret was awarded a quilt from Quilts of Valor (QOV) through The Quilting Sisters of Florida and their Group Leader, Cindy Manfre.
A DAR spokesman said, “It is the mission of The Quilting Sisters, through the Quilts of Valor program, to cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing handmade quilts. They give of their time and talent to honor Veterans, and we are thankful for their recognition of Margaret.”
Bertha Hereford Hall’s chaplain, Polly Gunther, who is also a member of The Quilting Sisters, had the honor of wrapping Margaret in her quilt at a ceremony hosted by The Quilting Sisters.