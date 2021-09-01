Mount Dora is participating in the Lake County Citrus Label Tour, an informative driving trail steeped in the history of the Lake County citrus industry.
That industry was the economic engine and dominant force in Lake County for more than 125 years, with more than 50 fresh fruit packing facilities operating at one time. The citrus was packed in crates adorned in colorful label for some 60 years, until shortly after World War Two when shortages of wood and metal brought about the end of the crates.
Using large 4’x4’ reproductions of the citrus crate labels, “the Citrus Label Tour gives visitors and locals alike a chance to experience citrus history as they travel through small towns, enjoy rural drives, and get a true feel for this magnificent area that was once dominated by citrus groves, juice plants and packinghouses,” says the City of Mount Dora.
For more information, visit the Lake County Citrus Label Tour website at www.HistoryofLakeCountyCitrus.com.