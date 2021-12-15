In recognition of the U Civil Air Patrol’s 80th anniversary on Dec. 1, 1941, Leesburg Mayor John Christian recently presented the Lake Composite Squadron a Proclamation.
“The mayor spent time with the cadets celebrating the anniversary and sharing his journey of inspiration,” according to a news release by First Lieutenant Cris Coniglio, public affairs officer for Civil Air Patrol, U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, Randy Bolinger and Steve Cox. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer sent his best wishes with a Proclamation from the city of Orlando, as well.
Civil Air Patrol members throughout the U.S. and in overseas squadrons celebrated the organization’s commitment to community service this month, according to the release. “More than 56,000 youth and adult members volunteer to perform essential emergency services, advance aerospace and STEM education and provide youth programs that build character, enhance physical and mental fitness, and shape the leaders of tomorrow,” it stated.
“Civil Air Patrol members draw strength from our 80 years of history,” said Major General Edward D. Phelka, CAP’s national commander and CEO. “On this milestone anniversary, today’s volunteers take great pride in continuing the important work of our predecessors. Just as we did in CAP’s early years, volunteers continue to perform vital missions for America, including homeland security, youth training, the advancement of science and technology and so much more. Our proud past is a launching pad for us to rocket into the future.”
Civil Air Patrol was founded one week before the Pearl Harbor attack that led to the U.S. entering World War Two.
As operator of the world’s largest fleet of single-engine aircraft, the organization also serves as the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force to perform emergency services duties as assigned, including conducting search and rescue missions; supporting local, state and federal agencies after natural disaster; and providing pandemic relief; participating in joint training exercises, according to the release. In 2015, Civil Air Patrol became a Total Force partner of the Air Force in a noncombatant role.
“Congratulations, and happy anniversary, Civil Air Patrol. I’m happy to be here with you, and to be working with you as a partner every day,” said Brigadier General William D. Betts, vice commander, First Air Force and Air Forces Northern Command.
“Civil Air Patrol’s education programs for youth span grades K-12 with science-based aviation and aerospace education curriculum, interactive STEM kits and career exploration. Volunteer University, the organization’s adult learning center of excellence, provides online, on-site and on-demand opportunities for adult members to hone existing skills and learn new ones to help create a highly trained and effective volunteer workforce,” the release stated.
To learn more about the Civil Air Patrol organization, visit GoCivilAirPatrol.com.
Civil Air Patrol’s Lake Composite Squadron meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Leesburg International Airport squadron building. New members are welcome. Call 860-605-0738.