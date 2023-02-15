TAVARES – Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs are fast, affordable ways for students to launch their careers. During February, national CTE month, Lake County high schools will raise awareness of the different pathways to successful careers that are available to students.
Exploring pathways and preparing for a future career can start as early as sixth grade. Lake County Schools designs programs that address local workforce needs and lead to high-wage, high-demand careers, and give students a head start. These programs are varied, with over 20 pathways offered to high school students, including health sciences, engineering, aviation, criminal justice, entrepreneurship and more.
Parents can be strong advocates for workforce education. According to research conducted by the Florida Department of Education, more than half of students polled indicated that they rely on friends and family when making career decisions. Here are some ways that family and friends can help students explore career options.
Help your student identify their interests and abilities. MyNextMove.org is an interactive tool that can help. Search by keyword or click under “I’m not really sure” to take an interest inventory.
Assess their values. Does your student want a career where they work alone? In a team? With the public? Is it more important that they help others, have fun, exercise creativity or make lots of money?
Rate their level of skill mastery. Employers in any industry value communication, critical thinking, self-management and interpersonal skills.
More information about Career and Technical Education at Lake County can be found on our district website. Families can also explore affordable ways to gain the skills and education needed to be successful and secure a job in one of Florida’s emerging industries at GetThereFL.com.