Fifty-three years ago on April 22, the first Earth Day started an environmental revolution and raised awareness about challenges our planet face that can affect our daily lives.
According to EARTHDAY.ORG, more than 1 billion people participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Shoreline cleanups, invasive plant removal, educational fairs and citizen science projects are just a few of the activities typically associated with Earth Day.
“We need to build a global citizenry fluent in the concept of climate change and inspired by environmental education to act in defense of the planet,” says EARTHDAY.ORG president Kathleen Rogers.
This year, EARTHDAY.ORG is promoting the theme “Invest in Our Planet” to highlight the importance of dedicating time, resources and energy to solving climate change and other environmental issues.
Here in Lake County, activities include Earth Day gardening events on April 15 at W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora. At the library, you can learn which five native plants are the easiest and most pollinator-friendly plants for your garden in a program offered 10:30–11 a.m. at the adjacent Nunan Butterfly Garden.
You can also browse a Florida native plant sale at the library hosted by the Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society the same day, 10 a.m.–noon. Plants available will include various species that attract pollinators and birds.
The morning at the library will be rounded out by door prizes and docent-led tours of the butterfly garden. Visit https://bit.ly/3K7fHkW.
In addition, Earth Day Mount Dora will also take place April 15. Mount Dora Friends of the Environment will host the 28th annual celebration with environmentally focused activities and vendors, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at Donnelly Park in Mount Dora. Visit www.mountdoraenvironment.org.
Trout Lake Nature Center is celebrating Earth Day by adapting the Wear It Wild Fundraising Challenge created by the World Wildlife Fund for Central Florida. To participate, simply wear a jungle or animal print, Earth Day or environmental t-shirt, animal mask (or face paint), an animal costume or hat on April 22, the official Earth Day. Or, a school could have faculty and students “Wear It Wild” on Friday, April 21, the center suggests.
The center shares that, “In 1990 Earth Day went global in 141 countries, lifting environmental issues onto the world stage and paving the way for the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Through the decades, Earth Day has called attention to many environmental issues trying to make people aware and to motivate them to make changes, becoming a part of the solution.”
Trout Lake Nature Center would like Wear It Wild participants to take a photo of people wearing it wild, share on social media and tag Trout Lake Nature Center to celebrate Earth Day. Or stop by the Trout Lake Nature Center, at 520 East CR 44 in Eustis, to show how you are wearing it wild. For more information, email tlnc.director@gmail.com, visitwww.troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
On Earth Day itself, April 22, the Wild Horse Rescue Center, 12103 SE 47th Drive, Webster, will host an open house to celebrate the day. Visitors can meet the horses and enjoy live demos, music by the Driveway Men, a raffle, kids’ games, hayrides and more, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Call 321-427-1523, email diane@wildhorserescuecenter.org or visit www.wildhorserescuecenter.org.
A related event, a rain barrel class hosted at the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension Service, located at 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares, will be offered April 15 for those interested in harvesting rainwater for their gardens once it starts raining again. Call 352-343-4101 for details.
For those interested in helping clean up the Earth, a bulk clean-up event will be hosted April 15 by Keep Lake Beautiful at the Florida Forest Service Pittman Visitor Center, 45621 SR 19, in Altoona. Lake County residents can clean their homes and yards and dispose of excess trash and bulk items at the free event. In addition, all trash convenience centers throughout the county will be open that day.
Visit www.keeplakebeautiful.com/#events or call 352-253-1660.
Residents also can use the county’s Litter Reporter website at http://gis.lakecountyfl.gov/crowdsource to help pinpoint areas in need of a cleanup. The Litter Reporter is viewable on mobile devices and desktop computers, and lets users submit data about a particular area and attach related photos. Keep Lake Beautiful will monitor submissions and propose cleanup efforts and community events as needed.
“Investing in our planet is necessary to protect it and the best way to pave a path towards a prosperous future,” EARTHDAY.ORG states on its website.