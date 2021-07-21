Hippie Kitty Doggie Day was held in Elizabeth Park last Saturday to raise funds to carry on Marie Rich’s legacy of helping animals. Rich, a former Mount Dora City Council member, local real estate agent and an advocate for any animal in need, passed away this time last year in a car accident. Many volunteers, vendors and residents, with their furry friends, came out to remember this passionate champion of animals and enjoy a day in the park.
A fund in Rich’s name at the Mount Dora Community Trust has been set up to help animals in need with operations, spay and neutering, senior care and more. If you would like to donate, visit https://mountdoracommunitytrust.com/give and select Rich Critters Fund in the drop-down menu.