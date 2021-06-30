Lake County will be lit up with events and activities to celebrate this year’s Independence Day, with numerous festivities across the region. Celebrations in Eustis, Mount Dora and Tavares are covered in our special 4th of July section, starting on page 7. Here’s a sampling of festivities.
Leesburg
Fourth of July Celebration at the Lakefront in Leesburg events start at 6 p.m. at Venetian Gardens, 1 Dozier Court, and fireworks blast off starting at 9 p.m. The free family event will feature a kids play zone, live music with Hypersona on the Jenkins Auto Group Stage at Ski Beach (6 p.m.), a juggler, food vendors, a photo booth and more.
A boat tailgate party will be located between Monkey Island and the boat ramp at Venetian Cove Marina.
The festivities officially kick off at 6 p.m., but an opening ceremony at the Leesburg Lightning baseball game with the Winter Garden Squeeze starts at 5 p.m. at Pat Thomas Stadium. Then, a 7:30 p.m. water ski show keeps the party going as the evening continues.
To view the fireworks, the city of Leesburg says, “It’s great viewing from all around Venetian Cove or from your own boat at the Boat Tailgate Party.”
Visit https://bit.ly/3djV7ys.
Wildwood
In Wildwood, “Happy Birthday, America,” an Independence Day celebration on July 3, will feature music, food, a kids zone, and fireworks starting at 9 p.m.
Entertainment will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the Dave Capp Project will perform at 7:30 p.m. The festivities will take place at Millennium Park, 6500 Powell Road in Wildwood. Parking is free. Visit www.wildwood-fl.gov/parksrec/page/community-events.
Clermont
In downtown Clermont, a Freedom 5K walk/run is scheduled for the morning of July 4. In addition, a virtual Clermont Freedom 5K can be completed anytime up to two weeks after July 4. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/FL/Clermont/ClermontFreedom5kand1mile.
July 4, the city of Clermont’s annual Independence Day celebration – Red, White & Boom – will light up the sky after taking a hiatus last year due to the global pandemic. The festivities will be from 7–10 p.m., with fireworks at 9:15 p.m., at Waterfront Park, located at 300 Third Street. The event will include an aerialist, food trucks and DJ music. Fireworks viewing sites include Waterfront Park and Victory Pointe.
For more information, visit www.clermontfl.gov/events.
Groveland
In Groveland, events will be spread over two days – July 3 at Cherry Lake Park, 131 Wilson Lake Parkway, and July 4, at Lake David Park, 450 S. Lake Avenue, with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. both days.
Beginning at 4 p.m. July 3, Cherry Lake Park will offer DJ Mix on Wheels and a food truck. Limited parking will be available, and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
July 4, Groveland’s Miss Firecracker Pageant will begin at 1 p.m. in the E.L. Puryear Building. This annual pageant for ages ranging from babies up to 8th graders has been a part of the community for over 30 years. Admission for ages 6 and up is $3.
At 4 p.m., Lake David Park is the place to be, with the South Lake Electric Car Show with DJ Blu Bloods, a kid zone, food trucks, and more.
Visit www.groveland-fl.gov.
Mascotte
The American Legion Post 239 Groveland/Mascotte is revving up for a July 4 car show at its Mascotte location, 307 American Legion Road. All are welcome to view the hot rods and even enter their own cars during the event, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages will be available. Visit the American Legion Post 239 Groveland/Mascotte Facebook page for more information.
Virtual celebration
Cornerstone Hospice is hosting a virtual Independence Day celebration, “Red, White and Blue Party,” on July 2. Developed as a Cornerstone’s Kids program, the event is designed to foster fun, friendship and support to area students who may be struggling due to grief or challenges posed by the pandemic. Registration is required to participate. Visit https://CornerstonesKids.org, email CornerstonesKids@cshospice.org or call 866-742-6655.