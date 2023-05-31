On the morning of May 24, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners remembered the nation’s colonial patriots by planting a liberty tree at VFW Post 8087, located at 4065 N. US. Highway 19A in Mount Dora.
They, along with other community leaders and the public, were in attendance for a presentation of colors by a local Color Guard, speeches and an official proclamation.
The origins of the liberty tree stretch back to the days before the United States was formed. A decade before the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, colonialists gathered to make plans and decisions that resulted in the document.
Where did they gather? One place was at a huge old elm tree located at the corner of Orange and Essex Streets in Boston. “The tree was planted in 1646, just 16 years after Boston’s founding,” according to the Smithsonian Magazine, which described the tree as “Massachusetts’ most potent symbol of revolt.”
Liberty trees soon were designated in other New England communities as patriots came together to protest the British Stamp Act and other oppressive rules. Other trees received the symbolic moniker after the American Revolution, as more and more trees became liberty trees across the nation.
In addition to the tree planted last week, Lake County has liberty trees at the David W. Jordan Lake County Tax Collector’s office, located at 1505 Hooks St. in Clermont, and outside the Lake County Administration Building at 315 W. Main St. in Tavares.
The original liberty tree in Boston is long gone, chopped down by the British army in 1775. Its memory lives on, however, and was even commemorated in a poem by Thomas Paine (1737–1809), which ends with the words, “From the east to the west blow the trumpet to arms, Through the land let the sound of it flee, Let the far and the near, all unite with a cheer, In defence of our Liberty Tree.”