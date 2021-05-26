By Ruth Cantillon, Lead Senior Living Advisor, Osprey Lodge, Tavares
Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday of May, originally was known as Decoration Day. This American holiday originated in the years following the Civil War to honor those who had died while serving in the military. Families who had lost a loved one would visit gravesites and decorate them with flowers and flags in tribute of their service. Soon, many towns began holding public ceremonies and parades in further recognition of the ultimate sacrifice made by these soldiers.
By contrast, Veterans Day, celebrated every November, honors all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. In recent years, some Memorial Day ceremonies have come to include a tribute to all veterans, both the living and the dead. But it’s important to remember the distinction between the two holidays.
How can you celebrate this Memorial Day with your family in a meaningful way? Besides attending a local tribute service, here are some ideas:
• Visit your local cemetery to lay flowers or plant flags on graves of military veterans.
• Fly the American flag at your home or business.
• Let families who have lost a loved one to military service know just how much you appreciate them by sending a card, a text, or a letter.
• Visit or volunteer at a veteran’s facility and engage veterans in conversation about their experiences, listen to stories about their fallen comrades, and express appreciation and thanks.
While Memorial Day honors the dead, there is never a bad time to express appreciation and gratitude for their service to the living members of our U.S. Armed Forces.