Tavares, FL – The Lake County Office of Transit Services partnered with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Lake County Parks and Trails, and Lake Cares Food Pantry to celebrate Mobility Week Oct. 21–28.
Mobility week helps to bring awareness to the multimodal transportation choices within Florida. LakeXpress, the county’s fixed-route public transportation service, is hosting several free events.
Oct. 26–28 are LakeXpress Passenger Appreciation Days. Each day, 7–9 a.m., LakeXpress staff will distribute giveaways and discuss the Route Shout 2.0 app and how to plan a trip using LakeXpress. Appreciation Days locations and schedules are as follows:
Oct. 26 – Ardice Transfer Station on West Ardice Avenue, in Eustis
Oct. 27 – Citizens Transfer Station on Citizens Boulevard, in Leesburg
Oct. 28 – Clermont Park and Ride at 1995 South Highway 27, in Clermont
In addition, Oct. 29 is Stuff the Bus Food Drive day. The event will be at the Publix Supermarket, located at 2042 State Road 19 in Tavares. The public has an opportunity to give back to the community by donating non-perishable food items at this fun annual event, where donations go inside a Lake County Connection bus. Staff will also demonstrate how to safely load and unload bicycles from the front of the bus.
“This year’s Mobility Week brings families and individuals together to have fun practicing road safety, engaging with their community, and gaining wellness benefits. We support the spirit of Mobility Week to celebrate all multimodal transportation choices, starting with LakeXpress,” said Jill Brown, Office of Transit Services director.
Previous Mobility Week events included the Oct. 22 Lake County Wekiva Trail Ride on the scenic Neighborhood Lakes Trailhead, 26656 CR 46A, in Sorrento; an Oct. 24 FDOT Alert Today Florida Initiative Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety awareness event will emphasize the importance of safe walking and bicycling practices. Staff will distribute safety-related promotional materials. The event will be held at the Citizens Boulevard Bus Transfer Center in Leesburg; and Try Transit Day Oct. 25, when LakeXpress buses offered free rides all day
Visit www.ridelakexpress.com for bus schedules, route maps, and rider information. For information on The Office of Parks and Trails, visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/parks-and-trails.