March 24, Elaine Sephton, founder and CEO of Rest & Renew Foundation, was surrounded by her new board and supporters as she signed papers with Mount Dora Community Trust, making her vision become a reality.
The date is exactly six months to Sept. 24, 2022, when Sephton will host a show, “Rest & Renew Speak Out,” that is aimed to change the conversation and end the stigma of mental illness.
Sephton said she wants people to be able to talk about mental health the same way in which we talk about physical health. What gives her the right to do this?
She is a two-time suicide survivor. Her last suicide attempt was also on Sept. 24, two years ago, when she ended up in a residential psychiatric unit for 75 days and received outpatient day treatment for six weeks.
In April 2021, Sephton let go of her corporate job, which she’d been in for 30-plus years, and took a step of faith to follow her passion and purpose: “Change the conversation, end the stigma.”
Now a certified Brain Health Coach and Trainer with Dr. Amen, Sephton has been selected to speak at the 2022 American Association of Suicidology’s national conference in Chicago. Her topic will be “From Awareness to Action | Mental/Brain Health & Wellbeing | The cost of not knowing!” She will also be speaking locally at LifePointe Church Eustis at the Ladies Power Luncheon in May.
Visit myrestandrenew.com.