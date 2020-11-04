Vietnam veteran Robert “Bob” Peters has been active in the veteran community for 35 years, both in Lake County and Connecticut, where he lived before moving to Leesburg 16 years ago.
Involved over the years with Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, AMVETS Post 2006, USA Cares and other veterans’ organizations, Peters focuses on supporting veterans and helping them network and make connections.
“I consider myself a lobbyist for veterans. I put people together and watch what happens,” said Peters, a former chief lineman for a Connecticut power company who showcases area veterans on his YouTube channel, Central Florida Salute. He records from a studio in the Okahumpka-based Fraternal Order of Eagles 4273, of which he’s also chairman of the Veterans committee.
Prior to starting the YouTube channel, he was the host of Salute to Veterans for almost a decade on Lakefront TV in Leesburg, recording several hundred interviews. The series has given him opportunity to interview many veterans and share what he learns about military history – from the people who lived it.
“I’ve interviewed someone who was in the 1936 Olympics, someone who bombed Japan, Holocaust survivors. And I’ve flown on a B-17 and B-29,” Peters said.
A favorite interview of his was with two World War Two veterans who were both prisoners of war. Later, as neighbors living just a few houses from one another in Lake County, the men discovered they’d been in the same prison camp at the same time, those many years ago.
As an enlisted E-4 in the Air Force, Peters was with the B-52s in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He served from April 5, 1967, to April 3, 1971 and received Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign and Good Conduct medals.
“I was basically a mechanic,” he said. And he also was very lucky, he added. When a nighttime bomb went off on his base, he was downtown at the time and missed the excitement. The crater from the bomb was 30 feet deep and 35 feet wide, but “nobody in my shop got hurt.” Another time he was bumped from a plane that later crashed, killing 11 passengers and crew.
Before moving to Florida, Peters was on a committee formed to help create a veteran’s park in his hometown of Oxford, Connecticut. The committee had a statue of an eagle installed in the park, and Peters wrote a poem, which is inscribed on the side of the artwork.
In addition to his YouTube channel, Peters communicates U.S. military history during school visits, when he and other veterans talk with students. He’s found the younger generations not always knowledgeable about war history, noting that one student said he didn’t think Hitler was a bad guy, and another student called World War Two “wwii.”
Peters wants younger generations to understand the country’s military and war past, and he enjoys educating civilians whenever he can.
“I am very into military history,” Peters said. “And I want to share the history.”