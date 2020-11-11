Walt Mathias was just 19 years old when he experienced war during Desert Storm, and his time overseas made him grow up fast.
“My time in the military was very short, but intense,” he said. “I saw a lot of death and war.”
The owner of Veteran Air, Inc., in Tavares, said he opened his air-conditioning and heating company a year-and-a-half ago because he wanted to serve others.
“I served my country, and now I want to serve my community,” he said. “I built my business on the idea of serving people,” including by offering discounts to the elderly, military, police and others.
Mathias enlisted in the U.S. Army as a private first class in 1990 and was discharged in 1991 as a disabled veteran with a lung condition that still requires daily medication. He had wanted to become an airborne medic, but was reclassified as a combat engineer and assigned to a well-drilling attachment.
He and his team traveled to third-world countries, where they were involved with peacekeeping and drilling water wells for various communities.
“Then I received orders for Desert Shield, and then it became Desert Storm,” Mathias said. He spent seven intense months in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the border of Kuwait.
His experience was no walk in the park.
“I was held at gunpoint, with a gun to my head,” he said. Part of a 13-man team in Iraq, they were by themselves most of the time. “Bombs blew up right in front of my truck.” Unable to get too specific about his duties and the areas where he served, Mathias said he spent much of his time handing out water and food to residents in need.
Did the experience change him?
“Oh yes, you just look at things differently,” Mathias said, noting that if you asked his family if he came home a changed person, they’d agree. He said soldiers no longer have “neurotic fear,” the anxiousness many civilians have about things that don’t seem that problematic when you’re in a war zone.
“When you lose that neurotic fear, it makes for a very hard transition. And it’s hard for civilians to relate to you. You become very emotionally independent, so you don’t talk to people,” he said. When people ask him how he’s doing, he said, “I just tell everybody I’m fine.”
Post-traumatic stress disorder is a very real challenge for many military folks who saw action, and Mathias has educated himself about the personal costs of serving in war zones – and the tools available to help former soldiers.
“There’s great therapy out there to help you with PTSD,” he said.
As a teen, Mathias was drawn to the military, because he “wanted to play soldier,” as he put it.
“I wrestled, I was into martial arts, I loved to shoot and wear camouflage,” he said. “But you deal with a lot as a solider. You understand how permanent death really is. You’re in the mix the whole time. And a lot of soldiers deal with PTSD.”
While the brutality of war was rough, one thing Mathias liked was the discipline of the Army, including an oft-repeated military saying about making your bed every day, because it sets you up for success the rest of the day.
“As a soldier, everybody does their job. You’re autonomous, so everything is automatic,” Mathias said, adding that he has transferred that mindset into how he runs his business. “I don’t micromanage. I expect you to get from point A to point B, but I don’t care how you get there.”
Mathias has been in the air conditioning business for some 14 years and has been keeping busy establishing his own company, something he takes pride in. Dedicated to serving others, Mathias said he wants to be remembered for helping people out.
“I want to give back to the people who served,” he said.