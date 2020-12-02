Leesburg kicked off the holiday season last week with Christmas displays in Venetian Gardens that light up early this year – and will stay lit longer than in the past. More than 1 million lights, including the centerpiece, a new 22’ musical Christmas tree, will be on display through Jan. 8, 2021. According to the city, it takes staff three months to install the decorations and ensure they are synced together and working properly.
At 6 p.m. Dec. 5, the 53rd annual Leesburg Christmas Parade will proceed along Main Street. Participants include music and dance groups, businesses, civic organizations and Santa Claus. For the first time ever, the parade will be aired live on Lakefront TV. Lakefront TV can be found on Xfinity 22, Prism 21, Spectrum 497, Apple TV, Roku and at LakeFrontTV.com.
Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. brings the holiday version of the 1950s on Main Street Cruise-In. Come to Towne Square to enjoy live music and see a variety of amazing cars, from antiques to modern day. Best in Class trophies will be awarded, and the winners parade takes place at 7 p.m.
More information on holiday events can be found at www.LeesburgPartnership.com.