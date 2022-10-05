It’s National Medical Librarians Month! Pam Gorzalski, a Lake County resident we profiled in last month’s issue of Well Being magazine, had a long career working as a medical librarian. Here, she shares a few insights gained over the years.
Why are medical librarians important?
Gorzalski gives a great example of how they support physicians in their work:
“One of the most exciting adventures I had was in my first day working alone in a hospital library,” she said. “A physician came into the library wearing bloody scrubs and said he needed information on a problem he was having during surgery. He didn’t want to proceed further until he resolved his dilemma. I was able to provide an article which answered his question, and he went back to work. I later found out he was the top surgical oncologist in the hospital and was very proud I was able to help him and his patient out.”
While attending school, Gorzalski first worked in a public library. Her coursework, which was designed for students to become medical record administrators in hospital medical record departments, involved “taking the same classes that pre-med and nursing students were required to take, including anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, microbiology and pathophysiology,” she said.
Gorzalski decided to continue her education in library science and eventually graduated with a master’s degree in library and information science. In addition to working at the hospital library, she also was employed at an insurance company medical library and a university library, where she worked with nursing, biomedical engineering and medical informatics students for over 20 years, she said.
Medical librarians also can be found in medical schools and universities offering programs such as nursing and biomedical engineering that require specialized information, she said.
That sort of information can be found at the National Library of Medicine, which was established in 1936 in Washington, D.C., as a repository for medical books and literature, according to Gorzalski. The library’s website is https://www.nlm.nih.gov.
“Members of Congress, as well as librarians across the U.S., were able to get pertinent information on particular medical issues,” she added. “Most medical research is now done by the individuals themselves, but the librarian shows how to get the most critical information in searching various medical databases.”
Gorzalski offered a bit of advice for the untrained medical researcher, too:
“What I would say is the best takeaway from what I’ve learned is ‘Scroll down!’ Many vital resources can be found looking at the search results after the first 10 hits,” she said.