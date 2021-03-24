On March 30 at 2:00 p.m., Carrie Sue Ayvar will “become” Dr. Anna Darrow, a pioneering female physician on the Florida frontier, in an online Tavares Public Library presentation celebrating Women’s History Month.
In 1909, Dr. Darrow was only the second woman doctor in the state. Sometimes called the Petticoat Doctor of the Everglades, she often traveled alone, braving swampland, alligators, venomous snakes and dangerous outlaw gangs in order to heal the sick, nurse the wounded and deliver babies.
This event is presented in partnership with the Association of Small and Rural Libraries. Join the performance by logging here: https://zoom.us/j/93056072536.
For additional information, email
aarmstrong@tavares.org or call 352-742-6305.