Considering she calls herself “The Real English Elaine” on Facebook and Instagram, it’s not surprising that Lake County resident Elaine Sephton found herself in the United Kingdom during that nation’s recent Platinum Jubilee celebrating the record-breaking 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
Sephton and her husband had traveled to England to celebrate her mother-in-law’s 90th birthday.
While in England, Sephton also planned to give a presentation, “You Can Still Change Your Brain,” to the residents of the home where her mother-in-law lives. Sephton is a two-time suicide survivor and earlier this year founded a non-profit organization in Lake County to help those struggling with mental health issues.