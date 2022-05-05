Master Gardener Reggie Doherty. With Arbor Day and Earth Day both on April 22, members of the Lakes and Hills Garden Club, city of Mount Dora representatives and others gathered in Chautauqua Park this year to celebrate the planting of this year’s Arbor Day Hall of Fame inductee, a Vitex agnus-castus ‘Shoal Creek.’ Vitex, more familiarly known as Chaste Tree, is native to the Mediterranean and western Asia and grows into a multi-trunked, large shrub or small tree. This was the 34th annual Arbor Day celebration in Mount Dora since the city was designated a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in 1988, according to the club.
“The Tree City USA program provides communities with a framework to maintain and grow their tree cover and display their commitment to the mission of environ-mental sustainability. This latest Arbor Day celebration recognizes Mount Dora’s continuing commitment to this goal,” the club said in a news release.
The Lakes and Hills Garden Club began celebrating Arbor Day in 1952 with the planting of 27 trees. Since then, the continuing partnership between the club and the city of Mount Dora has resulted in some 600 trees being planted throughout the city.
The Lakes and Hills Garden Club is a service-based organization in Mount Dora that supports community beautification projects and charitable organizations throughout the community and provides scholarships for local youth for college, environmental conferences and youth camps. The club welcomes new members.