War is an ugly thing, with death and destruction, horrors that can never be unseen. Yet when his nation called, Anthony DeMarco answered – and was turned away.
At first.
Born in Hazelton, Pennsylvnia, DeMarco was one of six children to a father who worked the coal mines and died of black lung disease in his forties. DeMarco’s mother made the painful decision to send the boy to a state-run orphanage for children of military veterans, his father having served in World War One.
“One of the nicest things ever happened to me was this school,” DeMarco said. He graduated in 1943 and immediately signed up to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps. The recruiter, who had fought at Guadalcanal, rejected the application. “He told me to come back when I turned 18.”
That is exactly what DeMarco did, where he was sent to basic training and eventually became a sharpshooter. He was also assigned to a mortar squad when sent to Camp Lejeune. From there, he would be sent on his first deployment.
After boarding in Norfolk, Virginia, DeMarco learned the ship was heading south. After passing Cuba, it was announced the ship would be going through the Panama Canal. Panama, said DeMarco, was an eye-opening experience for him. He and his fellow Marines were allowed off the ship, where they were given free alcohol and cigarettes.
“In the orphanage we didn’t drink or smoke,” he said.
The final destination was Pearl Harbor, and DeMarco and the others became part of the 29th Replacement Battalion. He was there three months, before being shipped out to Saipan, part of a 58-ship fleet. At the time the island was still occupied by the Japanese Imperial Army.
Along the way, the Japanese fleet discovered the convoy and attacked but were not successful. DeMarco and the others reached their destination. Then fate intervened.
“We were on the beach two days. On the third day I got bit by a Tsetse fly. My temperature went up to 107 and I became delirious,” he said. He was removed from combat, and was out of it for three days. “Someone was watching over me.”
That’s because he was kept out of combat.
It didn’t take too long to defeat the enemy and it was on to the next island, Tinian, where U.S. troops were also successful. That success came at a cost, though, because by this point the Japanese consisted of Banzai troops, those who would choose death over the dishonor of surrender.
At first the scene was ominously quiet, save a random burst of gunfire here or there.
“At two in the morning, all hell broke loose,” DeMarco said. The fighting was fierce, and by the time it ended, many of the Japanese soldiers (some with family) jumped off cliffs rather than be captured.
Capturing the island was essential.
“It’s where the Enola Gay took off to drop the atomic bomb on Hiroshima,” said DeMarco.
This was the last time DeMarco would see combat. Concerned the Japanese might turn to using gas, DeMarco and others took a three-minute test. He passed out and ended up being shipped to the Hawaiian island of Oahu, where he was hospitalized. He spent the remainder of the war there.