When Patrick Kellaher had a row with his childhood sweetheart as a senior in high school, he had no idea it would change the course of his life.
On that fateful day back in Beltsville, Maryland, in 1969, the pair had gotten into a huge argument and Kellaher was so upset, he stormed out of school.
He met his friend Joe, who had recently enrolled in the U.S. Air Force. Before he knew it, Kellaher had signed up for the Navy.
“I come from an Irish Catholic family of nine kids,” said Kellaher, 72, from Dunnellon. “Most of my siblings joined the forces. I was the youngest and I had thought about doing the same but never seriously.
“The day that me and Lynne argued, I was so fed up that when I went to the airbase and by chance talked to a recruiter, I decided I had nothing to lose but to sign up before I changed my mind.”
He added, “Me and Lynne did patch things up, but not long after I joined the Navy, she dumped me anyway. I was proud to have joined the military – I had no regrets and no one to keep me at home.”
For the first two years of his service, Kellaher was stationed in the active reserve, which meant that he was known as a “Weekend Warrior.”
For one weekend every month, Kellaher served on a ship so that he was ready to sail in the event of a crisis or when he was called to work full time.
In 1971, the Navy flew him and his Navy friend Ed to Spain to start full-time active duty aboard the US America touring the Mediterranean for six months.
“I spent that time in the mess cooking,” said Kellaher. “It was hard work, but I liked being at sea with all the boys – we shared a good comradery. We visited Greece, Spain and Italy until we came back to Norfolk, Virginia.”
The US America was supposed to return to the Mediterranean for another six months stint, but the Friday before they were due to ship out in June 1972, plans changed and they were sent to Vietnam.
Kellaher was assigned a job on the carrier jet fueling the planes – his role was to make sure that they had fuel at all times, since they could be called out at a moment’s notice.
It was a dangerous job with long hours, as many as 18 hours a day at times, which led to extreme exhaustion. Sailors died, Kellaher lost friends and as the war escalated, they found themselves in dangerous situations.
“I remember we sailed to the coast off of North Vietnam and we were the only American warship out there at that time,” said Kellaher. “We were told that we were there to protect the mine sweepers, which were small naval boats that checked the rivers and water areas for mines.
“Every single light on the ship had to be turned off – you couldn’t even light a cigarette – so that the enemy wouldn’t see us. It was like holding your breath for hours at a time.
“One night, our captain came over the loudspeaker. ‘They saw us!’ he said, and we had to get out of there as fast as we could. Looking back, it was terrifying, but we had a job to do – there was no room for fear.”
Another time, Kellaher was fueling a jet when he heard a loud scream, and someone crashed into his chest after being blown by the jet’s powerful engine.
By sheer luck, the man’s fingers had got caught up in Kellaher’s vest, and Kellaher was able to keep him from being blown off the side of the boat. A cook was on deck having a break, saw what happened and pulled both men to safety.
March 24, 1973, after 21 months at sea, Kellaher arrived back in Norfolk. His girlfriend Yvonne was waiting for him. Soon after, she became pregnant with their son, also named Patrick, and the couple married. His marriage to Yvonne lasted for six years, and in April 1983, he married Deborah. The couple now have seven grandchildren.
After leaving service, Kellaher got a job as a mail handler, and then earned a degree in construction technology, which started a whole new career.
For Kellaher, the effects of serving in Vietnam continue. In 2013, he was diagnosed with throat cancer. His throat specialist and the VA said it likely was caused by Agent Orange, the chemical used by American forces as part of its herbicidal warfare program in Vietnam, Kellaher said.
“Having throat cancer was more terrifying than serving in the war,” Kellaher said. “My doctor said I probably breathed in the poison from being close to land, or I drank it in the water. Whatever the reason, I had a 50/50 chance of survival and that was if they operated. I had five surgeries – three major – to get rid of the tumor and so far, I thank my lucky stars that I am still here.”
Kellaher regularly visits Lake County for appointments with Dr. Todd Gignac of Mount Dora Family Chiropractic to help with cervical spine and lower back pain.
Kellaher and Deborah still support their fellow veterans when they fly back to the Greenbelt American Legion in Maryland.
As for serving in the Navy, he has no regrets.
“Being on that ship for 21 months was the proudest time of my life,” Kellaher said. “I made good friends, I grew up, I learned how to look after myself and I had a small part in changing the outcome of the Vietnam War. Nobody really won the war, but thanks to the efforts of President Nixon and our military forces, peace did get a chance. I would do it all over again, even with my cancer diagnosis.”
Kellaher added, “I would recommend the Navy life to anyone. It gives you direction, courage and a huge sense of worth. There are few things better than being able to serve your country.”