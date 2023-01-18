Feb. 4, Mount Dora Adventist Church, 18440 US Highway 441 in Mount Dora, is hosting a free health fair and blood drive.
The community event will offer health screenings, seminars and the opportunity to donate live saving blood, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
The screenings include HIV testing, health risk assessments, blood pressure checks, balance screenings and the opportunity ask health questions and receive helpful answers.
The event will feature four seminars by author, radio and television personality Dr. James Marcum, a practicing cardiologist with the Chattanooga Heart Institute. Topics will include treating hypertension, reversing Type II diabetes, and the power of plants to address chronic health problems.
USA Today has named Marcum as one of the most influential physicians in America. Each week, Marcum answers health-related questions on his syndicated television, radio and social media programs. He is a published author of two Tyndale books, “The Ultimate Prescription” and “Medicines That Kill.”
In addition, a presentation on colon cancer prevention and treatment solutions will be delivered by Dr. Christopher Keeler of AdventHealth.
The AdventHealth Blood Mobile will also be onsite collecting donations. One blood donation has the power to save three lives.
Call 352-383-4100.