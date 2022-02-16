High school is hard enough when you’re different, but when outcast BFFs Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension in Syfy’s new series Astrid & Lilly Save the World (which debuted last week and airs Wednesday nights), it gets a lot more complicated. It’s up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be — that is, if they can survive the horrors of high school.
Stars Morrison and Aucoin are fun in this horror/comedy that recalls similarly themed projects combining chills and quirkiness, like Buffy the Vampire Slayer. One thing that does set it apart from not only those shows but also most other productions in any genre — particularly ones set among high schoolers — is in the appearance of its leading ladies, who are not impossibly athletic-looking types kickboxing their way to victory over evil. Astrid and Lilly more accurately reflect an average physique, and Morrison and Aucoin imbue their characters with the confidence to become the heroes that others — and perhaps not even themselves, at first — did not know they could be, while maybe inspiring others to realize that appearances are not everything.
“When we were young, we would have killed to see a show like this,” Morrison says. “To have people like us be heroes? Back then it wasn’t a thing, and now I’m really stoked that we’re that for people around the world.”
“I could have 100% used this show in high school,” Aucoin agrees. “I’m so proud that we get to represent these amazing characters, and I think it’s really going to make a difference for anyone who watches the show.”
Morrison adds that, “I think it’s going to be really important for teens to hear that whether you think you look like a hero or you act a certain way, you can still be a hero in your own way and in your own community because you don’t have to be in a certain group or look a certain way to be a hero for the people in your life.”
The two actors are young enough that they are not all that far removed from their own high school days, and can recall having the same feelings of not necessarily being with the “in crowd” that Astrid and Lilly have.
“My high school experience, I was definitely part of the theater group and music kids,” recalls Aucoin, for whom Astrid & Lilly is her first credited acting project. “I kind of hopped from group to group, and because [of that], I definitely felt like more of an outsider. I definitely didn’t stick with one set group. So, I can definitely relate to the characters in that way.
“I think my high school self would probably really empathize with Lilly and would probably feel comfort in all of Lilly’s insecurities.”