Feb. 19, Celtic violinist and founding member of global phenomenon Celtic Woman Máiréad Nesbitt will perform at the Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N. Baker Street in Mount Dora.
The Grammy and Emmy nominated artist and composer is the featured Celtic violinist on all 11 Celtic Woman albums, each achieving the No. 1 slot in the Billboard World Music Chart. Cited by the New York Times as “a demon of a fiddle player,” Máiréad has two Billboard Charting solo albums in World Music, Classical Crossover, Classical and Heatseeker Charts to her credit.
Nesbitt has performed for four U.S. presidents at the White House and in venues worldwide including Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Hyde Park and Broadway.
Tickets are available at https://mountdorascot.com. For more information, email lsadmin@cityofmountdora.com or call 352-735-7100, ext. 3116.