The U.S. Census Bureau is seeking input and ideas for an improved 2030 Census.
The Census Bureau is in the early stages of planning for the next census – a complex task of counting every person living in the United States each decade.
“With this input, the Census Bureau aims to better reach and count historically undercounted people, overcome challenges and encourage everyone to respond to the 2030 Census,” according to the bureau.
The Census Bureau is specifically looking for recommendations on reaching and motivating everyone, technology, new data sources, and contacting and providing support to the public.
Submit comments in two ways, either via email to DCMD.2030.Research@census.gov or online through the Federal Register Notice linked from the 2030 Census webpage, located at https://www.census.gov/programs-surveys/decennial-census/decade/2030/2030-census-main.html.
Comments must be received by Nov. 15. Comments should be specific, detailed, clear and identify which topic(s) each comment addresses.
The Census Bureau will summarize and share the input received publicly. While the Census Bureau may not be able to implement all recommendations received, each idea and recommendation received will be given careful consideration as the agency researches, tests and plans the 2030 Census operational design, according to the bureau.