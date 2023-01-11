One hundred years ago, the first fire station in Mount Dora was built after a fire in 1922 burned a portion of downtown. The Mount Dora Historical Society is celebrating the centennial of the fire station on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In 1979, the fire station building became home of the Mount Dora History Museum.
The centennial celebration will occur on Royellou Lane, between Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue, and on Fourth Avenue from Donnelly Street to Baker Street.
Co-sponsors include the Florida Antique Bucket Brigade, Mount Dora Fire Department, Mount Dora Police Department and Tophats Sutlery.
At the event, members of the Florida Antique Bucket Brigade will bring their personal antique fire gear. This includes a 1928 American LaFrance fire engine and other antique apparatuses. The Mount Dora Fire and Police Departments will feature their new equipment. Tophats Sutlery will provide a hand cart for children to pump water and imagine the life of early firefighters.
Josh Carswell of Heaven Earth Magic Productions will provide music from the 1920s to the 2020s throughout the centennial event.
The fire station was also used as the city jail until 1969. Photo opportunities will be offered in the cells of the fire station during the centennial. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information or to take part in the centennial, email president@mountdorahistoricalsociety.org or visit www.mountdorahistoricalsociety.org.