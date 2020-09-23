Orlando-based Central Florida Community Arts is celebrating its tenth anniversary Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. with a virtual celebration – on its actual anniversary.
The arts organization fosters creativity in community theater, music, artwork and poetry, among other creative outlets. Many of its offerings are available online, due to the pandemic. Visit https://cfcarts.com/athome for information on specific programs.
The celebration is free, but reservations are requested. For more information, visit https://cfcarts.com/10th-anniversary.