Central Florida area McDonald’s restaurants are raising money for greater Orlando and Tampa Bay Ronald McDonald House Charities and families in need. The restaurants have entered a friendly competition through Aug. 16.
As a result of the pandemic, the local RMHC Chapter is down thousands of dollars in funding and donations. In an effort to help close the gap, local McDonald’s restaurants are engaging in a friendly competition to see who can raise the most donations through their drive-through orders.
RMHC chapters offer vital resources and support to children and their families receiving care at nearby hospitals. The pandemic has forced many RMHC houses to close their doors to new patients, their families and many volunteers. The houses are now taking in a limited amount of new families. Additionally, planned fundraisers had to be cancelled and increased costs for meals, previously donated by volunteers, have caused operational budgets to skyrocket.
“The pandemic hasn’t slowed childhood illness; it has made it more complex,” said Lisa Suprenand, RMHC Tampa Bay chapter executive director.