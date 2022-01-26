The 3rd Annual Central Florida Antique Toy and Advertising Show will be held Feb. 11–12 at the Lake County Fairgrounds Expo Hall, located at 2101 North County Road 452 in Eustis.
The show will feature pressed steel, wind-ups, cast iron, die cast, comic characters, German and Japanese toys, vintage advertising signs and more. One dealer described last year’s event by saying, “the show was filled with the finest quality of actual Antique and Collectible toys I’ve ever seen.”
The show will run 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. Public admission will be $7 for adults. Children under 12 admitted free. An early buyer option will be available Friday,7–10 a.m., for $20, which is good for both days.
Parking is free and food trucks will be on site.
For more information, visit www.floridatoyandadvertisingshow.com or email Nmuenzmay@floridatoyandadvertisingshow.com.