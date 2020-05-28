As part of Florida’s Phase 1 reopening of the state, following federal and local guidelines, the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford reopened to the public on May 13.
Zoo operations will be modified until further notice to ensure the safety of visitors, staff and animals. Modifications include limiting in-park attendance to 50% of outdoor capacity, required online timed ticketing for all guests, one-way pathways, additional barriers around certain animal habitats, and closure of high touch point areas and indoor venues. Every guest entering the zoo will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask.
“The Zoo has been a great destination for the community for many years, and we’re thrilled to be able to reopen following all state, local, CDC, and AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) guidelines,” said Dino Ferri, CEO. “We want to be an oasis for people to take a break from the stress of the past few months and let them enjoy nature and our animals.”
The Zoo will open an hour early on Tuesdays, from 9 to 10 a.m., to accommodate vulnerable guests. Tickets must be purchased online, in advance, through the zoo’s website. For more information about the zoo’s reopening and to purchase required timed tickets, visit www.centralfloridazoo.org/reopening.