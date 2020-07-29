Ceramics 2 Paint celebrates their Grand Opening on August 1st with specials throughout the day and a sidewalk sale. From paint your own pottery to a wide variety of paint products from leaders in the industry– this one stop shop has what you need to create your next memorable ceramic piece.
“We will have fifty percent off the studio fee for our grand opening, plus exciting raffles throughout the day on August 1st,” said Ranae Mae Bounouas, who owns the shop with her husband. “The first 50 purchases will receive a gift bag too.”
Ceramics 2 Paint supplies you with products to hand paint a unique art piece that will be cherished forever. Whether you want to paint at the shop or prefer to bring the item home, Ceramics 2 Paint offers creative fun for all ages through self-expression.
Future themes to look forward to include Octoberfest with a variety of Beer Steins on hand. Then as the holidays draw near, Ugly Sweaters and quite possibly the largest selection of ceramic Christmas trees will be available to paint.
For more information, stop by Ceramics 2 Paint at 314 Silverado Street in Tavares, Florida 32788 or call 352-321-6468. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit their Facebook page
www.Facebook.com/ceramics2paint or website