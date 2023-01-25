During Cervical Health Awareness Month, Florida Department of Health in Lake County is encouraging women to visit their health care provider to be screened for cervical cancer and learn more about preventing cervical cancer through lifestyle change and vaccination.
“It’s important for women to speak with their medical provider about cervical cancer and what steps they need to take to lower their risk, as this disease is preventable with vaccination and proper screening,” said Aaron Kissler, Florida Department of Health in Lake County health officer, in a health department news release.
According to the CDC, to reduce risk or prevent cervical cancer women should:
· Get the HPV vaccine between ages 9 and 26.
· See their health care provider regularly between ages 21 and 65 for a Pap test.
· Not smoke.
· Limit the number of sexual partners.
Completing the three-dose HPV vaccination series can help prevent multiple cancers, including cervical cancer and cancer of the mouth and throat. The Florida Department of Health’s Immunization Section provides vaccinations for HPV through several programs.
Two screening tests can help prevent cervical cancer or find it early:
· The Pap test (or Pap smear) looks for precancers, cell changes on the cervix that might become cervical cancer if they are not treated appropriately.
· The HPV test looks for the virus that can cause these cell changes.
Talk to your health care provider about when a Pap test is most appropriate for you. Tests for specific HPV strains can support earlier diagnosis of cervical cancer. Women ages 50-64 who are uninsured and at or below 200% of the federal poverty level can receive Pap tests through the department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program.
Learn more about the Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program at https://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/cancer/breast-cancer/bccedp.html.
Learn more about the HPV Vaccine at https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/hpv/basic_info/prevention.htm.
To learn more about the department’s Immunization Section, visit https://www.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/immunization or contact your county health department.