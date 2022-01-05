In August 2020, the Central Florida Expressway Authority launched its planning process for the agency’s 2045 Master Plan. The goal is to identify potential transportation projects for the toll-road system over the next 25 years.
Currently in the first phase of the planning process, CFX is seeking input from community members, as well as government leaders and transportation planners, in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.
CFX has 125 miles of toll roads with 865 lane miles, 73 interchanges, 14 mainline toll plazas, five mainline gantries, 74 ramp toll plazas, 343 bridges and eight named expressways. The tolling agency “was established in 2014 with an expanded mandate to build and maintain a regional transportation network that connects Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.”
On average, CFX receives funds from more than 1 million transactions every day, according to its website.
One road that affects Lake County residents is State Road 429, which becomes the Wekiva Parkway north of U.S. Highway 441 in Apopka. The Wekiva Parkway will be the final link in the Central Florida Beltway around greater Orlando and is scheduled to be completed in 2023, according to CFX.
Lake County Board of Commissioner Chairman Sean Parks was recently elected chairman of the CFX governing board. The CFX board consists of 10 non-paid members from public and private sectors. Parks serves as the Lake County representative and has been on the board for four years.
To take part in the 2045 Master Plan survey, visit www.cfxway.com/master-plan. Deadline is Jan. 18.
For more information about the Central Florida Expressway Authority, visit https://www.cfxway.com.