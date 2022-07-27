When students return for the first day back to school on Aug. 10, much of what they experience will be familiar:
We are still a “B” district, despite the challenges we faced as students and staff, and rebounded from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic;
We still have multiple student acceleration opportunities, including dual-enrollment at Lake-Sumter State College, Lake Technical College, a variety of Advanced Placement courses that students can take for college credit, and the Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) diploma, along with career and technical education programs available at every middle and high school that provide job skills training, industry certifications and hands-on learning opportunities; and
Districtwide free breakfasts and lunches for students will continue for at least one more year, giving all of our students access to healthy meals.
But a lot has changed, as well:
We have expanded student acceleration opportunities to include the International Baccalaureate (I.B.) program starting this fall.
We are implementing Centegix, a new districtwide campus alert system to ensure rapid response in times of crisis.
Cypress Ridge Elementary, Eustis Heights Elementary, Eustis Middle and Tavares Middle all have new principals this year, while the following schools have new assistant principals: Beverly Shores, Cypress Ridge, Eustis Heights, Grassy Lake, Groveland, Leesburg, Tavares, Triangle and Seminole Springs elementary schools; East Ridge, Eustis, Gray, Oak Park, Tavares and Windy Hill middle schools; and East Ridge and South Lake high schools.
Our district, along with all others in the state, will switch from the Florida Statewide Assessment to Florida’s Assessment of Student Thinking, or the F.A.S.T. plan, with an emphasis on progress monitoring instead of end-of-year standardized testing.
In alignment with Florida Statutes, Section 1014, also known as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” parents will decide whether school nurses are allowed to provide health care services to their children. A decision form will be available through Skyward Family Access.
We also will publish on our school websites a list of all books in the school library as required by H.B. 1467, and parents will be able to select any books that they want to be off limits for their children. More information on this process will be shared with parents soon.
I’m often asked by parents and other stakeholders, “How can I help?” One of the best things parents can do is make sure your child attends school on time every day. Research shows that when students are chronically absent, missing 10% or more of the school year, they are less likely to read proficiently by third grade, achieve in middle school and graduate from high school.
Another way that all Lake County stakeholders can help is by learning more about the School Safety Referendum that will be on the ballot in November. Voters will be asked to approve the continuation of a 0.75-mill tax that has been levied since 2019 to enhance school safety.
We have used the money collected over the past four years to help pay for safety officers to guard and protect school campuses. We hired nurses, psychologists, social workers and mental health liaisons for our schools. We opened Lake Success Academy and the Academy of Lake Hills to provide alternative educational placements and to address students’ social, emotional, behavioral, academic and mental health needs. We also created the Positive Alternative to School Suspension (PASS) Program to remove students with disciplinary referrals from the classroom, while still allowing them to maintain their academic progress and learn the skills needed to manage their behaviors.
I won’t tell anyone how to vote, but I will say that a renewal of the 0.75-mill contribution will allow us to continue with the programs and positions that have helped prevent crises and keep our students and staff safe. Learn more on at https://www.lake.k12.fl.us.
I am very proud of our district. I celebrate what our students and staff have accomplished so far, and I look forward to working with teachers and administrators to provide more opportunities for our students to get excited about learning and to prepare them for college and careers once they leave our schools. Our efforts, combined with strong parent engagement and support of community businesses and organizations, give our students everything they need to excel.
