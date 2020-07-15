Mother Nature is a force to be reckoned with. Especially when planning a day out on the water. Here’s an interesting tidbit to keep in mind next time you leave the dock!
Have you heard of a “sea breeze collision?” It is a big reason why we see so many thunderstorms here in Florida!
Throughout the day, land warms faster than the ocean. With that, warm air will rise, condense and form clouds. As the air over land rises, it is replaced with cooler ocean air – known as the sea breeze. The more ocean air that moves in, the further inland in goes. Keep in mind, this is happening simultaneously on both coasts! The sea breezes eventually collide, rise high into the atmosphere and create a thunderstorm. These storms can roll in without notice and be strong with gusty winds and frequent lightening, so always be on the lookout with a plan in place to take cover.
These days, accurate weather forecasts are easy to come by. You can follow the weather on your phone with various apps, check in daily on local television, hear an updated weather forecast every 15 minutes on some radio stations or visit https://www.weather.gov/marine to check the latest NOAA forecast. On the water, you can also use your VHF-FM weather radio or VHF transceiver with built-in NOAA weather channels. Any of these, or better still, a combination of options, should ensure you catch the most recent forecast.
Weather conditions have a way of changing suddenly so it’s vital you keep your eyes, ears and other sensors searching for any clues that might foretell changes in atmospheric conditions.
You and your family’s safety is always most important. We want you to be prepared as far in advance as possible.
