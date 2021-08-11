For Charissa Ward, baking has always been a way to help her and others through tough times.
“Baking is therapeutic for me,” Ward said. “I always liked to bake, and it’s something I want to share and let other people enjoy.”
Ward’s passion for cooking began as a child, as she watched her parents work as chefs and bakers. Then, she spent 10 years as a Cast Member, serving at The Brown Derby restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
When Disney furloughed nearly 30,000 Cast Members during the pandemic, Ward jumped on the opportunity to pursue her dream.
“I always wanted to do this, and after [Disney] laid me off, it was time to figure it out,” Ward said.
Ward started baking professionally by posting her latest creations in a Facebook group called “Ear For Each Other,” which was created to help furloughed and laid off Cast Members share their “side hustles.”
For Ward, business boomed almost overnight. She quickly outgrew the shared commissary space she was using to fulfill orders and began searching for a permanent location.
She found a convenient space off County Road 561 in Tavares, near The Twisted Biscuit restaurant. Ward signed the paperwork and officially opened Charissa’s Homemade Bake Shop on July 1.
With the newly acquired space, Ward expanded her baking operations to locals and tourists visiting Walt Disney World. She regularly delivers custom cakes, cookies, cupcakes and other treats to guests at Disney resorts. She also delivers baked goods throughout Lake County and Orlando. As a fully licensed food establishment, she can also ship her creations across the country.
Her made-from-scratch desserts include Disney and Universal-themed baked goods. One of her latest recipes is a Butterbeer cake, themed after a drink from the “Harry Potter” franchise. The butterscotch-flavored cake is smothered in marshmallow frosting and includes a homemade butterscotch glaze. She also offers a cookie box in honor of the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival. Every cookie represents one of the countries featured in the World Showcase, including cookies from Mexico, Morocco, Japan and Italy.
Ward also offers a wide range of allergy and diet-friendly baked goods like gluten-free treats, keto-friendly desserts, vegan cakes and nut-free specialties.
In addition to deliveries, customers can also stop by the shop, located at 4109 County Road 561 in Tavares, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for cafe-style selections like quiche, homemade scones, coffee and cakes by the slice.
Ward hopes to expand her in-store offerings to include charcuterie boards, cold sandwiches, beer and wine in the next few months.
Ward was called back to her role at Disney in March. Now, she runs her bakery business in addition to working at Disney. Juggling entrepreneurship and working for one of the largest companies in the world is no easy feat. What’s the best part of owning her own business, however? “Being my own boss,” she said.