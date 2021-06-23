The South Lake High School Cheerleading program is hosting a Junior Eagle Cheerleading Camp June 28 –July 1 for all ages and skill levels.
In recent years, the South Lake Cheerleading program has made several FHSAA State Championship appearances. Led by Head Coach Lacie Mitchell for the past six years, the continued success of the program is in large part due to the athletes’ dedication and athleticism, Mitchell said.
“It is imperative as a South Lake High School cheerleader to excel in the classroom and the community,” she said.
“We are blessed to have such a great community backing our program, which is why having a Junior Eagle Camp is so important. The community needs to see that, while fundraising, we are committed to being great role models and spreading our love of cheer,” Mitchell said. “We are so grateful to get back to some normalcy from the past school year, which was such an adjustment for everyone.”
The camp is for any interested new, experienced or master cheerleaders in first through eighthgrade. Any athlete from any school or county is encouraged to attend, Mitchell said. On the final day of camp, all campers will receive a Junior Camp tee-shirt and a pizza party with the South Lake High School cheerleaders.
The South Lake High School Cheerleading programs has an ambitious goal to have over 75 Junior cheerleaders attend camp. The program hopes the camp becomes their biggest fundraiser, as they need a new cheer floor. The current cheer floor is over 15 years old, and while it is functional, the mats are worn and damaged in more spots than not, Mitchell said, noting that a full cheer floor can range in price from $7,000 to $12,000.
In addition to hosting the Junior Eagle Cheer Camp, the cheerleading program is looking for business sponsors to advertise in 2021 Fall Sport Program, which is available at all home football games.
If you have an athlete ready to attend cheer camp or a business that can help the South Lake Cheerleading program, visit www.southlakecheer.com and navigate to the Sign Up page.