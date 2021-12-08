New England clam chowder is a common menu item throughout the world. Chowder is a rich, hearty soup with seafood or chicken with a base of salt pork or bacon combined with a medley of vegetables to include onions, celery and potatoes. Supposedly in the 18th century, clam chowder was introduced to New England by the French, Nova Scotians and/or British settlers in America.
The ease of harvesting clams is what gives it its magnitude for success. A clam is a mollusk (an edible infaunal bivalve) collected from below the surface of tidal sand or mud flats). The sport of collecting clams is called shell fishing and/or clam digging.
As luck may have it, there is a three-time world champion of clam chowder in downtown Mount Dora.
This culinary accolade is found at Tony’s Chowder House.
As a multiple international Knorr’s brand winner of the best clam chowder, owner and chef Eric Jungklaus, along with Bill Martin, have opened their doors to patrons in Mount Dora. The menu includes their famous clam chowder as well as more seafood delights. Some of their new menu items include lobster rolls and a specialty grilled salmon.
The Mount Dora restaurant opened in February 2019. It was preceded by Tony’s Seafood Restaurant, which opened in Cedar Key in 2005 and is still offering its seafood specialties. Both restaurants were started by Jungklaus, who named them after his brother, Tony, according to the company’s website.
Tony’s Chowder House provides indoor and outdoor seating. All are welcome to dive into this culinary prize in Mount Dora.
As restaurant manager Daphne Fitzgerald commented, “All we want to do is share. We hope to share our culinary accomplishments with everyone. And, at the same time, assure that our guests enjoy a true and authentic dining experience with the love that we project to them.”
The recipe to Tony’s clam chowder is literally top secret. In 2012, they partnered with grocers to sell their famous clam chowder. Visit their website to learn more about delivery. Tony’s Chowder House also sells memorabilia including hats, t-shirts, insulated coolers, mugs, etc.
Tony’s Chowder House is located at 622 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora. Call 352-729-2834 or visit www.tonyschowder.com.