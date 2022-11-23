PBS-TV star Chris Ruggiero is coming to Mount Dora Music Hall, 510 N. Baker Street in Mount Dora, for a special Christmas show Nov. 27.
The program will feature fan favorites from his much-anticipated Christmas album, such as “Sleigh Ride,” “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” as well as songs from his four albums.
Ruggiero has been touring the country breathing new life into vintage rock and roll tunes, working with the same arranger who created hits for Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons and selling out shows from New York to Vegas. His most recent tour hit 37 cities but the 2022 season brings his first ever Christmas tour.
He will also be making his first national TV appearance performing on Good Morning America on Dec. 6 during their 8 a.m. hour with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and music legend Darlene Love, who’s known as “The Queen of Christmas” and featured on Ruggiero’s debut holiday album.
For more about Ruggiero, visit https://chrisruggierosings.com.
For tickets, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/christmas-with-chris-ruggiero-mount-dora or call 888-718-4253.