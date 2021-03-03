Lieutenant Christie Mysinger, commander of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office resource deputy program, oversees 30 deputies and 52 armed guardians assigned to Lake County District schools. At a recent Kiwanis Club of Umatilla meeting, she gave club members and guests an informative insight into the school resource program.
The “guardians” employed by the schools supplement the deputies. The sheriff provides 144 hours of training, including firearms and mental health, and gives the guardians authority as special deputies. Each school resource deputy is assigned to a specific school, which permits the deputy to become familiar with the school’s internal atmosphere. While on the school campus, the deputy is able to provide a variety of services and benefits for the school community, such as an opportunity for students, faculty and staff to meet and interact with law-enforcement in a non-confrontational setting and a deterrent to crime by being visible on the school campus and the surrounding community.
