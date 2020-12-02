The Dec. 15 Christmas Concert at First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora will feature a special guest, Tiffany Coburn.
Whether you hear her singing with Disney’s “Voices of Liberty”, “Voctave” or performing at churches and concert halls across the country, your heart will be moved by her sweet spirit and powerful voice. The evening will also include Nicole Equerme, guitar; Kasey Titkemeyer, mezzo-sopranno; Janelle Woodyard, soprano; and Randy Frieling, organ and piano. Join the celebration in person with safe social distancing at 222 W. 6th Ave. in Mount Dora or online at www.fpcmtdora.org. Call 352-383-4089 for details.