Friday, Dec. 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Trout Lake Nature Center will host a lighthearted look at some animal and nature traditions from around the world that are associated with the holiday season.
The center asks guests to bring a treat to share, and it will provide music and beverages.
The monthly Friday Night Naturalist program is free with a suggested $5 donation.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis, FL.
For further information, visit
troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.