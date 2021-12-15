Christmas ducks

Christmas ducks in Japan. 

 Photo: TLNC.

Friday, Dec. 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Trout Lake Nature Center will host a lighthearted look at some animal and nature traditions from around the world that are associated with the holiday season.

The center asks guests to bring a treat to share, and it will provide music and beverages.

The monthly Friday Night Naturalist program is free with a suggested $5 donation. 

Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis, FL.

For further information, visit 

troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.

Recommended for you