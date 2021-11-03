St. Thomas Episcopal Church, located at 317 S. Mary Street in Eustis, is hosting a festive bazaar Nov. 20 billed as its “annual fun-raiser.”
The event, to be held 9 a.m.–2 p.m., will feature a silent auction, homemade baked goods, gift basket drawing, a “bargain basement” with thousands of discounted items, crafts, gifts, plants, games and a giant slide for the kids and more.
For those interested in getting inoculated against COVID-19, a tent will be on site with staff offering Pfizer vaccinations.
Eustis Fire Department and Eustis Police Department representatives will also be there.
The St. Thomas Thrift Shop and Boutique will be closed Nov. 11–19 to get ready for their big Christmas sale on Bazaar Day.
For more information or to pre-order a soup-and-salad lunch for the day of the sale, call 352-357-4358. Coffee, donuts, hot dogs and drinks will also be available on Bazaar day.