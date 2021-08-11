The Leesburg Florida Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in partnership with OneBlood, is sponsoring blood drives during August in three chapels in Leesburg, Clermont and Eustis.
“We have seven congregations in the Lake County area, so we are concentrating our efforts at three of the chapels. We are hoping that this will draw congregants and the community to donate at a blood drive near to them,” said blood drive chair Imogene Jones. “Donating blood is a great way to give back to the community. There is a consistent need for blood donations.”
Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. One donation can save the lives of up to three people. While 30% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood, only 1% actually do donate.
“My husband was recently in the hospital for an extended period. He needed platelets, or whole blood, almost every day. There were days when the blood supply was low and he was not able to get a transfusion,” Jones said. ”This is a personal campaign for me, because I have seen the need for blood donations personally.”
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Hours for the following drives at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints locations are 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Visit www.OneBlood.org/Donate-now and use the appropriate sponsor code to register.
Aug. 14: 1875 Mt Vernon Road, Leesburg (Sponsor code #65567)
Aug. 14: 14600 Green Valley Blvd., Clermont (Sponsor code #24189)
Aug. 28: 2615 Waycross Ave., Eustis (Sponsor code #65569)
Donors must be at least 16 years old. Those who are 16 years need parental permission. All blood types are needed, especially Type 0. As a thank you, all donors will receive a OneBlood Beach Towel and $20 eGift card, in addition to a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.