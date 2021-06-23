The Mount Dora Police Department has launched its Citizens Online Reporting System through its website, at https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/requesttracker.aspx.
Incidents such as theft, harassing phone calls and other crimes can be reported online, in minutes. Citizens can report via computer or smart phone and print a temporary copy of their report. The Citizens Online Reporting System is another major benefit to the community that will save time and effort in reporting crimes, according to the city.
You can also continue to use the Report a Concern feature for nonpolice-related matters, such as reporting a street light out, a problem with a sidewalk, code compliance violations or any other issue you believe the city needs to know about.
The city stressed that residents should not use this feature of the website if you are experiencing an emergency that requires police or fire department attention. If you are having an emergency, call 9-1-1.
If you are experiencing a utility emergency, call Public Works at 352-735-7151 for immediate assistance.