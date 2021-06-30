EUSTIS, Fla. (June 23, 2021) – The City of Eustis will host its Independence Day Hometown Celebration on Friday, July 2 in Ferran Park, located at 250 Ferran Park Drive in Eustis. The free, family-friendly event runs from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and entertainment will include live music by TC & Sass, the Central Florida Show Ski Team, a petting zoo, water slide, ax throwing, and more. Attendees can enjoy vendors, food, and a spectacular fireworks finale over Lake Eustis at 9:30 p.m.
TC & Sass will start performing at 5:00 p.m. and play throughout the night at the historic Alice McClelland Memorial Bandshell.
As part of the Independence Day event, the city will offer free admission to the Eustis Aquatic Center pool and splash pad from 11:30 a.m.–7 p.m. Bathing suits are required.
“This patriotic event offers a wide variety of free, family fun. There will be something for everyone to enjoy,” said Erin Bailey, the City’s Event & Tourism Manager.
The night will be capped off at 9:30 p.m. with a fantastic display of fireworks over Lake Eustis by Four Seasons Display, Inc. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Schedule of Events:
5–9 p.m. – TC & Sass (Bandshell Stage)
6:30 p.m. – Central Florida Show Ski Team
9:30 p.m. – Eustis Fireworks by Four Seasons Display, Inc.
Pets are permitted, but must remain on a leash.
The City of Eustis is still accepting craft vendors for the event. For more event information, including how to be a vendor, contact Eustis Events Department at 352-483-5491, events@eustis.org or visit our website www.eustis.org.