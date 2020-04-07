The City of Eustis is postponing the referendum regarding bonding for the Community, Conference, and Sailing Center and the Carver Park Expansion Projects that was proposed to be on the November 2020 ballot.
At the April 2, 2020 City Commission meeting, the Eustis City Commission delayed the proposed ballot initiative to further discussion beginning in 2021 on both projects.
Citing the concerns in making large general fund capital commitments during this volatile time, the Commission felt the postponement appropriate. Of greatest issue is the possibility of falling revenues coupled with potential increases in operating costs, especially pension obligations due to steep drops in the stock market.
This delay also provides additional time for the City to engage the public with appropriate advertising, education, and outreach. The City remains committed to both projects and the opportunity to continue to seek public opinion.