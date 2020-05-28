The Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) recognized the City of Mount Dora Electric and other municipal electric utilities for their commitment to community and safety. The city received a Safety Award and a Restoring Communities Award for its service.
The Restoring Communities Award, sponsored by Burns and McDonnell, recognizes public power utilities that have either provided or received mutual aid following significant weather events in the state, as well as utilities that have provided mutual aid assistance for day-to-day operations to fellow FMEA members in need.
“From weather events to hurricane threats to assistance with major utility projects, our members are there for one another in times of need,” said Amy Zubaly, FMEA Executive Director. “This network of communities supporting other communities is one of the strengths of public power and, we’re so proud of all they have done for one another this past year.”
FMEA recognizes and rewards safe operations through its annual Safety Awards. Utilities are placed into categories based on their total man-hours worked and rewarded for the most incident-free records. The incidence rate used to judge utilities was based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses compared to the total number of worker-hours during 2019, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
“Working in this industry involves risks, and we value a focus on safety and safety training above all else. We applaud our member communities for their dedication to safety excellence,” said Amy Zubaly, FMEA Executive Director.
The Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) represents the unified interests of 33 public power communities across the state, which provide electricity to more than 3 million of Florida’s residential and business consumers.