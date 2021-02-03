The City of Mount Dora has teamed up with OneBlood to host a blood drive Feb. 10. During the drive, OneBlood also will provide blood donors blood pressure, pulse, temperature, COVID-19 antibody test, iron count and cholesterol screenings.
The Big Red Bus will be parked in front of City Hall, 510 North Baker Street, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. OneBlood will be giving away a free $10 eGift card and long sleeve t-shirt with each wellness checkup.
Appointments are encouraged for social distancing. To book an appointment, head to
www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use the code 37629.